OCPC approves Windsor policing services in Amherstburg
Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 27, 2018. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 9:47AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 10:44AM EDT
Windsor has been given approval to provide policing services to Amherstburg from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.
The OCPC held public meetings and submissions on June 26.
The town submitted the application on March 12.
It's estimated the 20-year contract could save the town as much as $16-million.