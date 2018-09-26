

CTV Windsor





Bike Windsor-Essex has found a new home.

The cycling group will rent out space at Sho Studios, located 628 Monmouth Rd.

Sho Studios business partner Susan McLeod tells CTV News their newest tenant is the perfect match.

“We just thought it was a great fit here in Walkerville,” says McLeod.

You may remember Bike Windsor-Essex was handed a surprise eviction notice from the Capitol Theatre in June. The group had plans to move into Snack BBQ last month, but that plan fell through.

Bike Windsor-Essex Executive Director Lori Newton says the new location will be primarily used for their bike kitchen.

“We hear from people daily when's the bike kitchen going to be open? We need our bikes fixed,” says Newton. “We're excited that we haven't been forgotten.”

The lease agreement is for one year, and Newton expects to be settled in by November.

“We're looking forward to getting back into the swing of things as soon as we can,” adds Newton.