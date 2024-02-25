New Beginnings expands annual prom dress and formal wear giveaway to 2 days

For the first time in 17 years, a non-profit organization will be offering two days for youth to pick up an outfit from their donated selection of dresses and formal wear ahead of prom season.

Since 2007, New Beginnings has held its ‘Say Yes To The Prom Dress’ event which sees the public donate prom dresses and formal wear so they can given to students who need them at the time of graduation or prom.

This year, pickup has been expanded to two days.

"Dresses, suits, shoes, accessories, you name it, to anyone in the community in need," said New Beginnings executive director Stacey Yannacopoulos.

She added the organization collects clothing year round but "really ramps up" collection efforts a couple months prior to prom season.

"So we are in full throttle now. We've got quite the assortment now. Last year, we have over 2,000 dresses that we were able to put out for the event so we're hoping for around the same this year," said Yannacopoulos.

She added finding the space for all the clothes is a challenge.

Currently, there are two rooms in the organization's Highland Avenue location which are filled to the brim, along with another room at its Janette Avenue location with even more clothing inside.

"We're a small staff team so we do our best. It's all hands on deck to sort, make sure everything is set up properly and serve as shopping assistants if needed," Yannacopoulos added.

‘Say Yes To The Prom Dress’ takes place March 9 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Besides serving as an opportunity to pick up clothing, the event will also offer fitting rooms, raffle prizes and appearances from community partners.