New Beginnings expands annual prom dress and formal wear giveaway to 2 days
For the first time in 17 years, a non-profit organization will be offering two days for youth to pick up an outfit from their donated selection of dresses and formal wear ahead of prom season.
Since 2007, New Beginnings has held its ‘Say Yes To The Prom Dress’ event which sees the public donate prom dresses and formal wear so they can given to students who need them at the time of graduation or prom.
This year, pickup has been expanded to two days.
"Dresses, suits, shoes, accessories, you name it, to anyone in the community in need," said New Beginnings executive director Stacey Yannacopoulos.
She added the organization collects clothing year round but "really ramps up" collection efforts a couple months prior to prom season.
"So we are in full throttle now. We've got quite the assortment now. Last year, we have over 2,000 dresses that we were able to put out for the event so we're hoping for around the same this year," said Yannacopoulos.
She added finding the space for all the clothes is a challenge.
Currently, there are two rooms in the organization's Highland Avenue location which are filled to the brim, along with another room at its Janette Avenue location with even more clothing inside.
"We're a small staff team so we do our best. It's all hands on deck to sort, make sure everything is set up properly and serve as shopping assistants if needed," Yannacopoulos added.
‘Say Yes To The Prom Dress’ takes place March 9 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Besides serving as an opportunity to pick up clothing, the event will also offer fitting rooms, raffle prizes and appearances from community partners.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Entering third year of Putin's full scale invasion - tensions in Poland rise over support for Ukraine
As hundreds of people chanted “Slava Ukraini” in front of the Polish Parliament to demonstrate against Vladmir Putin’s war on Ukraine, one young woman draped in the yellow and blue flag of her homeland, stood on the periphery of the crowd with tears welling in her eyes.
Off to Michigan, Haley is staying in the race despite Trump's easy primary win in South Carolina
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says it's not “the end of our story” despite Donald Trump's easy primary victory in South Carolina, her home state where the onetime governor had long suggested her competitiveness with the former president would show.
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
U.S. and British strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen answer militants’ surge in Red Sea attacks on ships
The U.S. and Britain struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, answering a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Idaho is set to execute a long-time death row inmate, a serial killer with a penchant for poetry
Barring any last-minute stay, the 73-year-old, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, will be executed by lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.
9 people have died in a road crash in South Africa after attending a ruling party election rally
Nine people were killed in a road crash in South Africa on Sunday after attending an election rally by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ruling African National Congress party.
Trade minister slams Conservatives for voting against Canada-Ukraine trade deal
International Trade Minister Mary Ng is accusing the Conservatives of denying climate change is real after they voted against an updated free trade deal with Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Demonstration involving Eritrean members turns violent in Woolwich, one man arrested
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after responding to a demonstration in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township Saturday night.
-
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
-
'We need to get done with it. Right now': Kitchener rally marks two years since the invasion of Ukraine
Carl Zehr Square was awash in a sea of blue and yellow as a large group of people came together to mark two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
London
-
Police searching for driver after car flips over in Sarnia
Sarnia, Ont. are investigating Sunday morning after a vehicle flipped upside down.
-
Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building
London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.
-
Dozens of curlers 'in the house' to help London, Ont. cancer fighter
More than 60 curlers and their supporters are raising funds Saturday for a London man battling cancer. Wayne MacDonald was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in July of 2023.
Barrie
-
Ukrainian flags raised in Simcoe County to mark 2 years since Russian invasion
Hundreds of people gathered across Simcoe County on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
58-year-old charged with impaired driving, allegedly registers over three times legal limit
An Orangeville man has been charged with impaired operation after allegedly registering over three times the legal alcohol limit.
-
Elderly woman seriously injured in crash
An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Friday in East Gwillimbury.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
-
Why drought on the prairies is making your steak more expensive
From parched southern Alberta to water-scarce east Texas, ranchers have been downsizing their herds due to a lack of grass for grazing.
-
Looking at support for those with special needs in northern Ont. as funding struggles
CTV News takes a look at programming offered by Community Living Ontario in the north and the support clients may have to go without if the funding model is not changed.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the Rideau Canal Skateway this Sunday
The National Capital Commission says despite Sunday's forecasted mild temperatures, the Rideau Canal Skateway is still open.
-
Driver with readily available cannabis facing charges after insisting 'it was okay': Grenville OPP
Police in Grenville say one person is facing charges after finding readily available cannabis in their vehicle.
-
Tissy the cat, Karmeta the rabbit looking for their forever homes: Ottawa Humane Society
The Ottawa Humane Society says a nine-month-old rabbit and a four-year-old cat are looking for their forever homes.
Toronto
-
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
-
Why drought on the prairies is making your steak more expensive
From parched southern Alberta to water-scarce east Texas, ranchers have been downsizing their herds due to a lack of grass for grazing.
-
'An angel on Earth': Vigil held for father of 4 killed in Toronto bus stop shooting
A community in northwest Toronto held a vigil Saturday for Adu Boakye, a father of four killed in one of two apparent random shootings in the neighbourhood last weekend.
Montreal
-
9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
-
Quebec City police arrest 4 people in connection organized crime turf war
On Sunday morning, Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrested four people in connection with violence between criminal groups.
-
Liberal leader says Quebec premier must draw inspiration from Jean Charest in relationship with Ottawa
With Quebec demanding a billion dollars from the federal government to cover the costs of asylum seekers, interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is bringing Jean Charest back into the public debate and arguing that François Legault would do well to 'learn from him' in his relations with Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Walkers, runners hit the street for Coldest Night of the Year
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Moncton early Saturday evening to help support youth experiencing homelessness.
-
Ukrainians and supporters gather in Moncton to remember second anniversary of war with Russia
Around 100 Ukrainians and their supporters gathered at Moncton City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the second anniversary of the war with Russia.
-
Canadian government announces funding for Africville Museum travelling exhibit
The Canadian government announced $24,000 in funding to support the Africville Museum’s travelling exhibit project.
Winnipeg
-
New pickleball facility opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s first-ever indoor pickleball facility is now open to the public.
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after driving onto sidewalk
A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a he allegedly drove his car onto the sidewalk by police headquarters on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Hanifin helps surging Flames scorch Oilers 6-3
The Calgary Flames scored on their first shot and never looked back on Saturday.
-
Coldest Night of the Year walk raises funds for homeless
Hundreds of Calgarians came together to raise money and awareness for Calgary’s homeless Saturday.
-
1 person hospitalized following early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail
One person is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton parking lot Saturday, homicide detectives investigating
A man was found dead in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday morning.
-
31,000 Ukrainian troops killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
-
Homan into Tournament of Hearts final, Jones and Cameron to clash in semifinal
Rachel Homan booked an express ticket to the Canadian women's curling championship final with an extra-end 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones in an intense playoff game Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver firefighter recovering abroad after losing leg to 'flesh-eating' infection
An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.
-
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Boeser scores in OT as Canucks edge Bruins 3-2
Down two goals and mired in their worst losing streak of the season, there was no sense of panic among the Vancouver Canucks.