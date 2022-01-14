'My heart was pounding' Tecumseh resident wins $152,406 playing Poker Lotto

Windsor, Ont. -

A Tecumseh machinist plans to save for his son’s future and renovate his home after winning $152,406 playing Poker Lotto All In.

Jody Maurice won $147,404 playing Poker Lotto All In and an additional $5,002 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto play on Jan. 7.

"I've been a regular lottery player for 20 years and I enjoy playing POKER LOTTO, LOTTO 6/49, LOTTARIO and LOTTO MAX," he said.

Maurice went to the store to pick up a Poker Lotto All In play when he discovered he had won big.

“I took a closer look and noticed I had a royal flush,” he said. “My heart started pounding!”

He said he went home to share the good news with his wife right away.

"It was our son's birthday, so I was excited to tell them the good news," he said. "Telling them was the best moment of this experience."

Maurice plans to save for his son’s future, plan some home renovations and put some of his winnings aside.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Walker Road in Windsor.