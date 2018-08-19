Musical instruments taken during break-in at residential garage
File photo
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:01AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:17AM EDT
A sour note has been sounded in Chatham-Kent after musical instruments were stolen from a garage.
Overnight Friday into Saturday, Chatham-Kent police say someone broke into a garage at a residence on Park Avenue West.
Police say about $2,500 was stolen in musical instruments, including cords and a microphone.
They say there are no suspects at this time but the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Miller at davidm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87231.
Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.