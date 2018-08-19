

CTV Windsor





A sour note has been sounded in Chatham-Kent after musical instruments were stolen from a garage.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, Chatham-Kent police say someone broke into a garage at a residence on Park Avenue West.

Police say about $2,500 was stolen in musical instruments, including cords and a microphone.

They say there are no suspects at this time but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Miller at davidm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87231.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.