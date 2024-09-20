WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Mural at Chatham-Kent Police Service launches the Municipal Mural Project

    Artist Sarah Steele poses with the beginning of the mural at the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Wallaceburg, Ont. on Sept. 20, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service) Artist Sarah Steele poses with the beginning of the mural at the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Wallaceburg, Ont. on Sept. 20, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service)
    Share

    The first mural of Chatham-Kent’s Municipal Mural Project has been painted on the CK Police Service’s building.

    Located at 24 Third Street, Sarah Steele has begun the project, adding some colour and creativity to the community.

    According to Chatham-Kent’s website, the Mural Project has chosen artists to paint murals speaking to staying true to your roots, the relationship of young people to the environment, planting seeds for future generations and “walking in two worlds” with themes of staying true to your roots while navigating the modern world.

    One artist was chosen from Chatham-Kent and the other was chosen from Bkejwanong territory. They will work together and get input from the Chatham-Kent to the Power of Young People (CKY Advisory Group) and the Bkejwanong Youth Council.

    The official community reveal will take place Sept. 30.

