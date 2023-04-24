Multiple shell casings found after shots fired at house in west Windsor

Windsor police are looking for more information and video after shots were fired at a home in the city’s west side.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Prince Road on Monday around 1:15 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say they discovered multiple shell casings near the home.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Case #: 23-41114

The Windsor Police Service is investigating after shots were fired at a home in the city’s west side. pic.twitter.com/CPAicIoOKV — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 24, 2023

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are investigating and are urging anyone in the area to come forward if they have any information that may be helpful.

Police are asking residents to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for any evidence that could be of assistance.

If you have any information that may be helpful, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.