Multiple charges, arrests by Windsor police during Friday night R.I.D.E. program

It’s shaping up to be a busy Thanksgiving long weekend for the Windsor Police Service (WPS) Traffic Unit, as the team was out in full force Friday night ensuring Windsor-area roads are safe.

According to a tweet from Windsor police, Friday night saw the WPS Traffic Unit conducting a R.I.D.E. program as part of “Operation Impact.”

Operation Impact is a police initiative aimed at keeping roads safe by educating drivers. The campaign is being launched again over the Thanksgiving long weekend, and reminds drivers to put their "#BestFootForward” as police will be out in full force looking for lawbreakers.

In a tweet from OPP West Region, police are keeping an eye out for impaired driving, distracted driving, seatbelt usage and aggressive drivers, in addition to unsafe vehicles.

As part of Operation Impact, here are the results from Friday night’s R.I.D.E. program by Windsor police:

10 enforcement actions

One (1) arrest for impaired driving

One (1) arrest for breaching bail conditions

One (1) charge for stunt driving

One (1) charge for driving with suspended licence