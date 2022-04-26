Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 leads to careless driving charge for 22-year-old

A 22-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving four transport trucks in a construction zone along Highway 401.

Officers from the OPP Chatham-Kent detachment responded to the four-vehicle collision round 12 p.m. Monday near the Tilbury OnRoute service centre.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A section of the highway was closed for four hours while police investigated the collision and the involved trucks were moved.

Later that day, police issued a public safety reminder for drivers to be cautious in construction zones, as police have responded to six crashes along Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent since the beginning of April.

A 22-year-old from London was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act related to Monday’s four vehicle collision.