Motorcyclist injured after crash on Tecumseh Road East

Windsor police have closed a portion of Tecumseh Road after a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

Officers responded to Tecumseh Road East at Kildare Road around 2:32 p.m. on Thursday.

We're on scene of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle has been sent to hospital with injuries. Tecumseh Rd. from Chilver Rd. to Durham Pl.& Kildare Rd. fr Seneca to Lens Av. are closed. Traffic reconstruction will be attending the scene https://t.co/rf14YuyExU — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 10, 2022

Officers responded to Tecumseh Road East at Kildare Road around 2:32 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Traffic reconstruction will be attending the scene. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.