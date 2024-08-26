WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Motorcyclist injured after crash in Tilbury

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Tilbury.

    Emergency crews responded to Queens Line at Davidson Road for a crash at 11:34 a.m. on Sunday.

    Chatham-Kent police say the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

    The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a Windsor hospital for medical treatment.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca at 519-355-1092.

