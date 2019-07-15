

A woman charged in the death of her baby in Windsor has been granted bail.

The 27-year-old woman -- whose name cannot be released due to a publication ban -- was released from custody Monday following a court hearing.

Her bail was set at $25,000.

The woman was charged along with a 28-year-old man after police launched an investigation on June 8 after responding to a local hospital for a report of two infants with injuries.

Police say one of the infants was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second infant was transported to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on July 2.

Police say they believe the injuries to both infants were caused by their parents, who lived in a home in the 100 block of McKay Street.

The parents were initially charged with aggravated assault and assault, but the charges were upgraded to second degree murder after the death of the toddler.

A publication ban prevents the media from reporting any details in the case, and the parents and infants cannot be identified.

The father charged in the investigation will return to court on July 17.

As for the second child, police will only say the child is out of hospital and in a place of safety.