WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service is replacing its 42-year-old armoured vehicle with a new Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV).

The outgoing 1970's armoured vehicle was originally deployed by Windsor police in 2013.

“Unlike the outgoing armoured vehicle, our new Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) is designed for use both in a municipal and rural policing setting,” said police in a news release.

“Community safety is paramount and the Windsor Police Service must be prepared to address low frequency/high risk incidents to ensure the safety of our residents and our members in both Windsor and Amherstburg.”

The new MPV will be available for public viewing in the future at WPS public viewing events.