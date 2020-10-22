Advertisement
Windsor police replacing armoured vehicle with new Multi-Purpose Vehicle
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 1:45PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 22, 2020 1:56PM EDT
Windsor Police Logo (CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service is replacing its 42-year-old armoured vehicle with a new Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV).
The outgoing 1970's armoured vehicle was originally deployed by Windsor police in 2013.
“Unlike the outgoing armoured vehicle, our new Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) is designed for use both in a municipal and rural policing setting,” said police in a news release.
“Community safety is paramount and the Windsor Police Service must be prepared to address low frequency/high risk incidents to ensure the safety of our residents and our members in both Windsor and Amherstburg.”
The new MPV will be available for public viewing in the future at WPS public viewing events.