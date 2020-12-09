WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says a man in his 20s has died and the region is reporting its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

WECHU says there are 127 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

The man who died was 27 years old with no known underlying health conditions. He was a member of the community.

“It’s heartbreaking and I can’t imagine what this family is going through,” says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette, who adds it especially hits home for her since she has a daughter the same age.

The health unit says the man had been in hospital. He was admitted on Dec. 4 and passed away on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now 85. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 4,238 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,597 people who have recovered.

The second highest single-day case count was 119 on June 28 when there were several agri-farm outbreaks.

"This is a record that we have never achieved, even with the largest farm outbreak," says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

20 are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 is a healthcare worker

1 is an agri-farm worker

102 are under investigation

There are 556 active cases. WECHU says 33 people are in the hospital and nine are in the ICU.

Ahmed says regardless of what the province announces with a potential lockdown, he is considering a class action on Friday with more restrictions. Windsor-Essex is currently in the ‘Red-Control’ zone of the five-tier shutdown framework.

Ahmed is also calling for more restrictions at the Windsor-Detroit Border.

The Canada-U.S. border is already closed for non-essential travel, but Ahmed says there are still too many people crossing. He says it should only be open for healthcare workers and transportation of goods.

The health unit says there are 20 active outbreaks.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, seven long-term care outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, one community outbreak and three school outbreaks.



