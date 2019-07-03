

Windsor police say two parents are facing second degree murder charges after the death of their baby.

Police released details Wednesday about an investigation that started on June 8. That is when officers responded to a local hospital for a report of two infants with injuries.

Police say one of the infants was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second infant was transported to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe the injuries to both infants were caused by their parents, who lived in a home in the 100 block of McKay Street.

A 27-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both from Windsor, were initially charged with aggravated assault and assault.

But the charges have now been upgraded since police say the infant at the out-of-town hospital succumbed to their injuries on July 2.

Both parents now face a charge of second degree murder.

Police say they are not releasing their names to protect the identity of the young victims.

Constable Talya Natyshak tells CTV News officers continue with their investigation.

“They are not necessarily seeking witnesses however any information anyone has they’re always encouraged to call us as is any case, we’re are always looking for the best information for that case.”

As for the second child, police will only say the child is out of hospital and in a place of safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

