Most systems restored at University of Windsor after power outage

    University of Windsor in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
    It's business as usual at the University of Windsor Tuesday morning after a power outage on Monday.

    A post to social media says power and internet access have been restored. The Toldo Lancer Centre, Leddy Library and CAW Student Centre will open for regular hours today.

    The school also says classes, exams and winter registration will proceed as scheduled.

    Anybody affected by class cancellations or exam postponements are being asked to contact their instructors directly about next steps.

    As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, there are still some systems being impacted, including the school website — which is expected to be resolved today.

