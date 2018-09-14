

Mosquitoes collected from a trap located in the southeast area of Chatham have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit says it is the seventh trap that has tested positive for the virus this season, in six different locations across the municipality.

There have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile in Chatham-Kent, but health officials in Windsor-Essex attribute one man’s death to the virus.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit also reports 26 mosquito pools in the region have tested positive for West Nile, and 8 cases of West Nile have been reported to Health Unit.

Most people with WNV never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus.

Approximately 25 per cent of the people develop West Nile fever. A small number of people (less than 1 per cent) develop severe neuro-invasive disease.

Residents are encouraged to continue to protect themselves, as certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans.

Area residents should eliminate any standing water around their home/property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.

Individuals can protect themselves from mosquito bites in several ways.

-Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skins. Always read and follow label directions.

-Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

-Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

-Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

For more information on West Nile Virus, please visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website.