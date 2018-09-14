

CTV Windsor





There has been a report of a death attributed to the West Nile Virus, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Health unit officials say WNV continues to be a risk until the area experiences temperatures below freezing.

Most people with WNV never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus.

Approximately 25per cent of the people develop West Nile fever. A small number of people (less than 1%) develop severe neuro-invasive disease.



The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit would like to remind residents to continue to protect themselves, as certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans.

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the health unit’s WNV page.