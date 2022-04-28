Second shift at Windsor Assembly Plant extended to end of year
The second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant has been extended to the end of the year, according to the local workers' union.
Back in Oct. 2021, Stellantis announced it would be cutting the second shift and reducing the plant to a one-shift operation. The move would eliminate more than1,500 jobs.
At the time, the company said the shift would end in mid-April. But in late February, Unifor Local 444 learned the shift would remain operational until the end of June.
On Thursday, through a video posted to social media, Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy said the second shift has been extended to Dec. 31, 2022.
