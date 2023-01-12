More than 9,000 elementary students facing suspension due to overdue vaccination records

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is informing parents there are still 9,069 elementary school students who could be suspended due to incomplete immunization records.

WECHU said these students are either overdue for one or more of the vaccines required by the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) R.S.O.1990 or have yet to submit their records to the health unit.

The ISPA requires students to be vaccinated against several diseases and illnesses including measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, among others.

These vaccines are typically administered by a family doctor or primary health provider.

This information still needs to be updated with the health unit.

Under the ISPA , children can be exempted from immunization for medical reasons or due to conscience or religious belief.

WECHU says there are different options for parents and guardians to get their children up to date on their immunization and share those records with the health unit including:

Submit updated immunization records to WECHU online, by phone at 519-960-0231 or 1-800-265-5822 ext. 1222, or through fax at 519-258-7288.

Contact their healthcare provider to get information and to receive any missing vaccinations. Parents/guardians will need to update this information with the Health Unit.

Book an appointment at a WECHU Immunization Clinic

The health unit is hosting daily clinics at its office by appointment only. Public health nurses will be available to update the student’s records and administer vaccines if needed. An appointment can be booked online or by calling 519-960-0231.

The health unit said if immunization is not updated by March 20, these students will face suspension.