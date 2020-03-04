WINDSOR, ONT -- Moderate to strong winds are expected overnight that could lead to more flooding across Lake Erie, including Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

Erie Shore Drive has been closed temporarily by council following another state of emergency due to flooding and damage.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says that tonight’s winds could once again cause flooding in the area and across Lake Erie.

The southwest winds are coming from a direction that has caused problems before.

While the winds are considered moderate due to the directions damage and flooding is possible.

Meanwhile shoreline residents in Essex County are worried about high-water levels and the possible breach of a dyke near Hillman Marsh which could flood farmland.

It appears erosion is escalating between Erieau and Point Pelee, prompting further fear among residents that time is not on their side.

Leamington resident Wayne King has been watching Lake Erie water levels. He believes a disaster is waiting to happen.

Drone images show a breach at the Hillman Marsh beach barrier. “It brings me to tears when I think about what it used to be like and what it is today,” King says.

In Wheatley Provincial Park, the erosion continues. “I’m sure it’s just going to keep eroding because I don’t think the government is going to do anything about it, one man there tells CTV News. “The lake is just pouring in like crazy.”