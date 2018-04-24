

CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor is postponing two more show and cancelling additional hotel reservations amid the ongoing strike.

The Brian Wilson concert on May 4 and Darcy Oake show on May 17 have been postponed.

Hotel reservations cancelled through May 19. The casino is also postponing Total Rewards promotions.

Statement from Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment:

“We understand the impact these postponements and cancellations may have on our valued guests,” said a statement from Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “Based on customer feedback and our continued commitment to doing what is best for our guests, it is important for us to be proactive and allow them enough time to make alternate plans.”

Unifor Local 444 Caesars Windsor Casino members and officers are heading to Queens Park. Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky will be addressing the legislature Tuesday.

The 2,300 workers on strike include dealers, housekeepers, cooks and janitors. Local 444 members voted 59 per cent in favour of rejecting a tentative contract on April 5.

For all April and May postponed shows, Caesars says ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show dates. Refunds must be requested for postponed shows and are to be handled through the point of purchase; however Box Office refunds will be processed once the labour disruption is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens.

Caesars says all future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice including Pitbull (May 25), Lee Brice (May 26) and Daniel O’Donnell (May 27).

As for hotel reservations, affected guests will be contacted via email or phone as soon as possible and the reservation will be automatically cancelled. For more information, call 1-800-991-8888 or email vipservice@caesarswindsor.com. Future hotel reservations beyond May 19 will remain booked until further notice.

The Mother’s Day Brunch scheduled on Sunday, May 13 has been cancelled and guests with reservations will be notified as soon as possible.

Total Rewards May promotions have been postponed and may be rescheduled with future dates to be determined. Total Rewards members will be contacted via email, mail and the Play By TR app when new dates are available.