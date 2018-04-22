

Windsor, CTV Windsor





Bolstering the troops, Unifor President Jerry Dias spoke at a rally for striking Caesars Windsor workers on Sunday.

The workers are 17 days into their strike and Dias is vowing the Union won’t back down.

Dias told about 1,000 workers at the rally, "There wouldn't be one penny of profit if it wasn't for our brains, our sweat and our commitment. So this is about us."

This is the fourth strike in the last 23 years for the Casino and Dias says that shows a complete lack of respect on behalf of management.

The rally was held at the Windsor Riverfront Festival Plaza, across from where picketers have been walking the line since April 6.

Dias says there are 5 other negotiations on the horizon for Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation locations with casino workers.

He says it’s vital a fair framework is established, "We can't have a situation where minimum wage workers, and workers that make slightly above, are working in an industry that is making millions and millions of dollars a year. There has to be some common sense to this."

The rally comes just days after Casino and Unifor Local 444 negotiators had a brief round of talks which quickly broke down again.

The workers include dealers, housekeepers, cooks and janitors. Local 444 members voted to reject a tentative contract on April 5.

Since that time, Caesars Windsor has postponed all shows, conventions and other events. Hotel reservations have also been cancelled for April.