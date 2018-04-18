

CTV Windsor





Talks have stalled shortly after resuming between Caesars Windsor officials and the union.

The Unifor Local 444 casino bargaining committee met with the company Wednesday, but negotiations ended soon after they began.

The union posted on Facebook that “the company made it clear to the union they won’t come to terms with getting any of your demands resolved. Your bargaining committee will continue to push the strike will continue.”

The casino also issued an official statement.

“Caesars Windsor remains disappointed that a tentative agreement, which was endorsed by the Union Bargaining Committee, was not ratified,” said the statement. “Today the groups met to discuss the issues but we were unable to reach a framework for an agreement. Unfortunately, the labour disruption continues and we remain closed.”

Casino workers picked up their first strike cheques Wednesday.

About 2,300 unionized employees have been on strike since April 6 after 59 per cent of employees rejected a three-year tentative agreement.