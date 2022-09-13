Money management: Teaching children about finances amid current economic downturn
Canadians are sliding deeper into debt according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada.
The agency notes the average Canadian owes almost $1.82 for every dollar of disposable income.
Finance experts say the current economic downturn can be a great learning opportunity for the next generation.
“Children are seeing headlines just like you,” said personal finance expert Barry Choi. “If you can explain to them what's going on, they'll probably feel a lot more confident.”
Choi is encouraging families to have the ‘money’ talk sooner than later. He suggests parents include their children in conversations about daily finances.
When taboo questions like “how much do you make?” come up, Choi says it’s an opportunity to educate your children about your job.
“Tell them about your job, how much money you make, the education required to get there. You want them discover different career paths, so they can decide for themselves.”
For younger children, Choi believes teaching the concept of delayed gratification will benefit them down the road.
“The idea is you want your kids to save early so they can buy something better or more important in the future,” he says.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Business group opposes Sept. 19 statutory holiday for Queen
A group that represents Canadian businesses is urging provincial governments not to follow the federal government and make Monday, Sept. 19 a holiday.
Hockey Canada told Ottawa of its National Equity Fund in 2019
Hockey Canada asked the federal government in 2019 if it could self-govern its safe-sport cases, despite facing a 'significant potential claim.'
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin returns home to Buckingham Palace in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to London on Tuesday evening, making its way toward the monarch's home, Buckingham Palace, as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell.
North American markets tumble as U.S. stocks suffer worst drop since June 2020
North American markets tumbled Tuesday after the latest reading on U.S. inflation disappointed traders, with Canada's main stock index down more than 300 points and all three major U.S. stock indexes seeing their worst day since June 2020.
EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.
Indigenous residents question RCMP failure to issue warnings about N.S. mass shooter
An inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard today from Indigenous residents who complained about the RCMP's failure to issue timely warnings as the killer passed near two First Nations during his 13-hour rampage.
NEW | Suspect in GTA shooting rampage was a former employee of Milton auto body shop, cousin of victim says
New details are emerging about a gunman who fatally shot a Toronto police officer at a Mississauga coffee shop on Monday afternoon and then opened fire on three people at a Milton auto body shop less than an hour later, killing one of them.
BREAKING | Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
Kitchener
-
More COVID-19-related deaths so far in 2022 than all of 2021
There have been more COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo region so far in 2022 than there were in all of 2021, according to the Region of Waterloo’s COVID-19 dashboard.
-
Proposed 10-storey student residence rejected by Guelph city council
Guelph city council has voted against a proposal that would have seen a hotel near the University of Guelph torn down to make way for a new student residence.
-
Woodstock Police seize $180,000 in drugs and arrest 5
Five people have been charged after Woodstock police seized $180,000 in drugs and $10,000 in stolen property.
London
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Richmond Row motorcycle stunt driver upsets witnesses, merchants
Witnesses are reacting with disdain after a motorcyclist was seen standing on a motorcycle while driving down Richmond Row in sight of London police officers over the weekend.
-
All clear given in London, St. Thomas following bomb threats against schools
Multiple schools in London were closed Tuesday morning after what St. Thomas police and London police describe as a bomb threat. According to London police, they were notified around 2 a.m. that a threat was received via email, referencing a school in the west end of the city.
Barrie
-
No arrests in Alliston homicide as OPP identifies victim, releases image of vehicle
Provincial police continue to search for the person responsible for the shooting death of a woman outside a residence in Alliston, Ont., late last month.
-
Second World War veteran receives special certificate on 100th birthday
It was a very special day for Barrie resident William Snow. The Second World War veteran celebrated his 100th birthday.
-
Concerned calls alert OPP to 'erratic' driver accused of being impaired
An Orangeville, Ont., man faces several charges, including impaired driving, after police say he failed to remain at the scene of a collision.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard
A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Lasalle Boulevard near Barrydowne Road.
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
-
Ottawa-area woman grateful to mourn Queen in London
When Ellie Haine purchased her flight back to the United Kingdom, the dual British-Canadian citizen wasn’t expecting to be home for one of the most impactful moments of the British monarchy.
-
Ottawa hiring private contractor to track coyotes after dog killed in Riverside Park South
The city of Ottawa is hiring a private contractor to track coyote movement and behaviour in the Riverside Park South area, just days after a family dog died in a coyote attack in the neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
NEW
NEW | Suspect in GTA shooting rampage was a former employee of Milton auto body shop, cousin of victim says
New details are emerging about a gunman who fatally shot a Toronto police officer at a Mississauga coffee shop on Monday afternoon and then opened fire on three people at a Milton auto body shop less than an hour later, killing one of them.
-
Shakeel Ashraf identified as man fatally shot in Milton during GTA shooting rampage
The second man killed in a shooting rampage that spanned parts of the GTA on Monday afternoon has been identified.
Montreal
-
Quebec provincial party leaders reveal how much money they make, how many assets they have
Dominique Anglade is the richest of all the province's party leaders, with $12 million in assets, according to data provided by the Quebec Liberals.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Atlantic
-
Maritime provinces to recognize national day of mourning for Queen’s funeral on Monday
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will recognize Sept. 19 as a holiday and day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Indigenous residents question RCMP failure to issue warnings about N.S. mass shooter
An inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard today from Indigenous residents who complained about the RCMP's failure to issue timely warnings as the killer passed near two First Nations during his 13-hour rampage.
-
Saint John police investigating discovery of human remains at Long Wharf
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating the discovery of human remains at Long Wharf.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to recognize day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The Government of Manitoba says it will recognize Sept. 19 as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II for non-essential government services and offices, but schools and child-care facilities will stay open.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Oakview Place abuse investigation: Two health-care aides facing assault charges
Two health-care aides are facing assault charges following an investigation into abuse allegations at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Calgary
-
Alberta undecided on Monday's stat holiday marking Queen’s funeral
Alberta's government has not decided whether it will follow Ottawa’s lead in declaring a statutory holiday on Monday, marking the Queen’s state funeral.
-
Alberta expected to announce bivalent COVID-19 vaccine this week: sources
Albertans will have access to the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot as early as next week, CTV News has learned. The Alberta government is expected to make the announcement later this week.
-
15 Calgary homes searched in multi-million dollar drug bust
ALERT investigators say more than $4.5 million worth of drugs and nearly $1 million in cash was seized.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expected to announce bivalent COVID-19 vaccine this week: sources
Albertans will have access to the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot as early as next week, CTV News has learned. The Alberta government is expected to make the announcement later this week.
-
Alberta undecided on Monday's stat holiday marking Queen’s funeral
Alberta's government has not decided whether it will follow Ottawa’s lead in declaring a statutory holiday on Monday, marking the Queen’s state funeral.
-
Man accused of masturbating while following women in Edmonton arrested and charged
A 31-year-old man from Onoway, Alta., is facing a total of 15 charges after several women in Edmonton complained that he was masturbating in his car while following them.
Vancouver
-
Meal-delivery worker who was stabbed in throat, chest in Vancouver still tried to fulfill order: witness
A student nurse who jumped into action to help a young delivery worker after he was stabbed in a random attack in Vancouver says she thinks those workers may need to receive more safety training.
-
TikTok video shows young men blocking RCMP vehicle in Surrey, B.C., parking lot
Behaviour displayed in a recent TikTok video showing young men blocking an RCMP officer from leaving a Surrey, B.C., parking lot is "unacceptable" and could lead to criminal charges, authorities say.
-
Man dead, woman in hospital after being shot by police near Keremeos
One man has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police near Keremeos Tuesday morning.