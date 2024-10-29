WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $40 million deficit expected in 2025-26 for St. Clair College

    Share

    St. Clair College is crunching the numbers as it prepares to head into the 2025-26 financial year.

    A projection earlier this year showed a $40 million deficit.

    According to President Mike Silvaggi, the financial institution will be okay for the current year.

    “We are constantly taking note of the geopolitical context, but at the same time, we think we do have a positive way forward right now,” said Silvaggi.

    “We’re doing everything we can do to ensure students come to St. Clair, continue to come to St. Clair and stay at St. Clair, as well as what can bring them to St. Clair.”

