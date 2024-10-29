'Roaches in our nachos': Cockroach sightings at Devonshire Mall spark outrage

A Devonshire Mall spokesperson has confirmed that staff are aware of social media posts showing cockroaches crawling near guests' food at the mall.

In a video posted Saturday night by Kevin Ouellette, a brown cockroach, about an inch long, is seen crawling up the side of a cup of melted cheese, nestled inside a half-eaten plate of nachos at the mall’s movie theatre. The cheese cup is nearly empty, the insect’s antennae twitching as it explores the remnants of food.

"Look what I found," Ouellette says in the video. "It's a movie theatre and there's a cockroach." A female voice chimes saying, "Let's just get the (expletive) out of here."

Ouellette added in his post, “They had roaches in our nachos and all on our seats. Crawling on my girlfriend... it was actually pathetic.”

In another post, Donovan Thomas shared photos showing cockroaches in the food court, further raising concerns.

A cockroach seen in Devonshire Mall. (Source: Donovan James Thompson/Facebook)

Devonshire Mall property manager Aaron Edwards responded to the situation in a statement to CTV News, emphasizing that these were isolated incidents.

“These were isolated incidents in two of the 160 tenant spaces at Devonshire,” Edwards said. “The tenant’s pest control contractors remediated the issue immediately.”

CTV News has reached out to Cineplex Entertainment regarding the sighting at the theatre but has not yet received a response.

In a comment under his post, Ouellette noted that after informing theatre staff about the cockroach, he received a full refund along with multiple free tickets.

