WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor fire on scene of blaze on Lauzon Road

    A Windsor fire truck seen in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 8, 2024. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor) A Windsor fire truck seen in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 8, 2024. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is on scene of an upgraded working fire.

    Drivers and community members are asked to avoid the 2600 block of Lauzon Road as crews battle the upgraded working fire. As of noon on Tuesday, fire officials confirmed the fire is out.

    Crews are now conducting ventilation and overhaul.

    More details will be released as fire officials make them available.

