Home torn down following massive blaze Monday

A home on Mercer Street near downtown Windsor has been torn down Tuesday, following a major fire early Monday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief, Jamie Waffle, told CTV News that Windsor fire’s investigators are assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal with a “primary search” of the building.

According to Waffle, the fire caused so much damage, it’s difficult to determine the origin and cause.

Windsor police are also on scene of the property near Eliott Street to collect aerial images of the destroyed home using a drone.

The aftermath of a fire at a home on Mercer Street near Elliot Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

The fire broke out on the main floor of the two-storey home around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The flames spread to the second floor quickly and wasn’t extinguished until just after 6 a.m.

“It takes a long time as it takes the Ontario Fire Marshal three or four hours to come down,” said Chief Fire Prevention Officer, Mike Coste told CTV News on Monday.

“If we have to get any warrants to get in the house for any further investigation, it takes time and there’s significant damage. There’s a lot of structural instability in the house, so we got to take out time to make sure that we work in a sage manner.”