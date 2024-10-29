WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Phase three of Bright Lights Windsor starting this week

    Source: City of Windsor/X. Source: City of Windsor/X.
    The third phase of Bright Lights Windsor is expected to start this week.

    On Thursday, crews will add additions to the perimeter fencing at Jackson Park, enclosing the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens area. It will also enclose the pergola and public washrooms.

    Access to the park from the gates at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road will be closed.

    This work follows phase one and two, which began earlier this month.

