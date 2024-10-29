WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Woman accused of defrauding elderly citizen of $20,000

    A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have charged a 44-year-old Windsor woman who allegedly defrauded an elderly resident out of $20,000.

    Police say as a result of a fraud investigation, the woman attended the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters and turned herself in.

    The woman faces a charge of fraud over $5,000.

    This woman and another accused allegedly targeted an elderly Chatham-Kent citizen and defrauded them in excess of $20,000. The accused was released with bail conditions and a court date.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.S. teen charged for allegedly making threats to school

    A Nova Scotia teen is facing numerous charges related to a complex swatting investigation. On Oct. 25, Nova Scotia RCMP, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, arrested a 14-year-old male at his home in Bridgewater, N.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News