Woman accused of defrauding elderly citizen of $20,000

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 44-year-old Windsor woman who allegedly defrauded an elderly resident out of $20,000.

Police say as a result of a fraud investigation, the woman attended the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters and turned herself in.

The woman faces a charge of fraud over $5,000.

This woman and another accused allegedly targeted an elderly Chatham-Kent citizen and defrauded them in excess of $20,000. The accused was released with bail conditions and a court date.