Mitchell, Ont. singer-songwriter pens Remembrance Day songs

A singer-songwriter from Mitchell, Ont. has written two songs reflecting on the sacrifices made by soldiers and veterans.

“If they did not do what they did back then, if they do not do what they do today, there goes our freedom,” Chris Mabb said.

“You can't take this stuff for granted.”

Two of the many songs written by Mabb focus on Remembrance Day themes.

“Scars” is about the impact of post-traumatic stress.

“I think it's important to remind people, not to judge these people, to try and be patient with them and help them the best that we can,” Mabb said.

“Especially when you’re speaking about veterans who have served in the military, we have not been in their shoes. We have not experienced what they have seen, what they have had to do in order to maintain the freedom that we enjoyed today.”

A second is called “We Love Our Boys”, about how difficult re-introduction can be when a soldier’s tour is complete.

“I've had a lot of good friends, young and old, serve, some close friends from high school joined up right away or at a high school. They've been to Afghanistan and came back healthy, thank God,” said Mabb.

“I've loved hearing some of their stories if they're willing to talk about it, it’s a very important thing that we can't forget it.”

Although the songs were written years ago, Mabb is especially proud of them because they are a tribute to his grandfather and great-grandfather, both of whom served in a world war.

“If we would just step back and think about the courage and what it might have taken to maintain that freedom, we would have a different outlook on it,” said Mabb.