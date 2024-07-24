WINDSOR
    • One person charged in connection to edged weapon incident: OPP

    A man is facing charges following a disturbance investigation in Leamington.

    On Tuesday evening, the OPP Leamington Detachment were called to the area of Clark Street East.

    Police said one person was reported to be seen with an edged weapon. The suspect was then taken into custody without incident.

    A 39-year-old Leamington man is now facing charges: Two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, three counts of failure to comply with probation order, and mischief under $5,000.

    No injuries were reported.

