WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man arrested for alleged assault with a screwdriver

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have charged a 61-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted someone with a screwdriver.

    Officers responded to Wallace Street in Wallaceburg at 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday for an assault investigation.

    Police arrived on scene and discovered the man attended the home, intoxicated and engaged in a verbal argument with another man.

    Police say the argument escalated when the man assaulted the victim with a screwdriver. The victim sustained minor physical injury and was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

    The 61-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of Sept. 9.

    He is currently facing the following charges: assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie of all time

    If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News