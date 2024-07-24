Man arrested for alleged assault with a screwdriver

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 61-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted someone with a screwdriver.

Officers responded to Wallace Street in Wallaceburg at 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday for an assault investigation.

Police arrived on scene and discovered the man attended the home, intoxicated and engaged in a verbal argument with another man.

Police say the argument escalated when the man assaulted the victim with a screwdriver. The victim sustained minor physical injury and was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

The 61-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of Sept. 9.

He is currently facing the following charges: assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.