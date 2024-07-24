WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Violent offender arrested by Windsor police

    Windsor police
    A violent offender previously wanted by Windsor police has been arrested.

    Jordan Hickmott was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of Rossini Boulevard on Tuesday.

    According to police he faces charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, uttering threats to cause death, and breach of probation.

    Police are thanking the public for helping spread the word.

