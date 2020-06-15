WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two people were seriously hurt after a home invasion in Ridgetown.

Three men carrying baseball bats entered an apartment on Victoria Road Sunday morning, shortly after 5 a.m.

Chatham-Kent police say they knocked over the homeowner as she unlocked the door.

Once inside, the men allegedly assaulted two men inside the apartment and left.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Paul Brophy at paulb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #619. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.