WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Boil water advisory rescinded for Wheatley

    Boiling water at a home in Wheatley, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Boiling water at a home in Wheatley, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded a Boil Water Advisory for waterline system consumers serviced by Wheatley Water Distribution System.

    Here are the specific locations:

    3rd Concession Waterline Association

    3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association

    KOA Waterline Association

    Cedar Inn Waterline Association

    Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association

    Tecumseh Road Waterline Association

    Tilbury Townline Waterline Association

    Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit advises users that consecutive water samples have been taken and meet drinking water quality standards.

    WECHU says staff will continue to work closely with Chatham-Kent Public Utility Commission and will ensure consumers are notified of any water quality changes.

    If you have any questions, please contact the Environmental Health Department at 519-258-2146 ext. 4475 between 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

