Boil water advisory rescinded for Wheatley

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded a Boil Water Advisory for waterline system consumers serviced by Wheatley Water Distribution System.

Here are the specific locations:

3rd Concession Waterline Association

3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association

KOA Waterline Association

Cedar Inn Waterline Association

Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association

Tecumseh Road Waterline Association

Tilbury Townline Waterline Association

Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit advises users that consecutive water samples have been taken and meet drinking water quality standards.

WECHU says staff will continue to work closely with Chatham-Kent Public Utility Commission and will ensure consumers are notified of any water quality changes.

If you have any questions, please contact the Environmental Health Department at 519-258-2146 ext. 4475 between 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.