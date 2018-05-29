

CTV Windsor





Police have made an arrest after a vandal smashed in dozens of Windows at a Coptic Orthodox Church in Windsor.

The incident took place Friday night around 11 p.m. at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church.

Soon after, police were called to the 1300 block of Benjamin Ave. for a report of property damage in progress. In all, 25 windows were smashed and some doors were also damaged.

Police caught the vandal in the act and arrested the 57-year-old man at the scene.

He’s been charged with mischief over $5,000.