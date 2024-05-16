WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police seize over $250,000 in drugs, arrest 53-year-old man

    Windsor police officers seized over $250,000 in drugs in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police officers seized over $250,000 in drugs in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police officers have arrested one suspect and seized over $250,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.

    On May 15, shortly after 1 p.m., the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) arrested an individual suspected of trafficking drugs.

    Incident to the arrest, officers seized 13.6 grams of fentanyl, 3.3. grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of crack cocaine, and $1,210 in Canadian currency from the suspect.

    Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s west Windsor residence with assistance from the K9 Unit.

    As a result of the search, officers seized 1,021.5 grams of fentanyl, 202.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $10,640 in Canadian currency, $570 in U.S. currency, numerous rounds of ammunition, packaging materials, and a digital scale. T

    The total value of illegal drugs seized is $259,070. A replica pellet gun was also seized in the interest of public safety.

    A 53-year-old man has been charged with:

    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine
    • Possession of a schedule I substance, namely crack cocaine

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

