

CTV Windsor





Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced details of memorial services planned for late CEO Sergio Marchionne.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 14 in honor of Marchionne, who passed away last week after more than 14 years with the auto group. He was 66.

The event, which is open to the public, will take place at Turin Cathedral in Italy and is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The Archbishop of Turin, Reverend Cesare Nosiglia, will conduct mass in the presence of family, friends, former colleagues.

A second memorial will be held on Sept. 27 at the headquarters of FCA US in Auburn Hills, Michigan.