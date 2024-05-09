Meet and greet benefits local sports tourism

Sports tourism is a major draw in Windsor-Essex and community and organizations huddled to come up with a specific game plan.

“It’s nice to build those community partnerships,” said Lauren Robinet, administrative assistant for Windsor Fire Services. She is newer to the department and is looking to merge a couple of events and bring hundreds downtown and to the city.

“It’s always great to have some contacts to call with questions, see what they’re doing and crossover opportunities for the community,” she added.

Over 14,000 room nights were booked by sports groups in 2023. Many more are expected later this year and into 2025.

“Every group has different needs,” said Jason Toner, director of communications for Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island, who hosted Wednesday’s event. “Everyone just thinks of hockey because they are a big room driver but we want the full gamut of sport in the market to make it work.”

The Canadian Diving Trials are coming to Windsor May 17 and the Tecumseh Thunder are hosting the senior men’s national baseball championships at Lacasse Park in August.