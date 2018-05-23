Caesars Windsor postpones concerts, cancels hotel reservations to June 16
Russell Peters hosts the Juno awards show, Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:44PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:49PM EDT
Due to the ongoing labour disruption and temporary closure, Caesars Windsor has postponed concerts and canceled hotel reservations through June 16.
That means Blink-182 (June 2), Russell Peters (June 15) and Cole Swindell (June 16) have now been postponed.
More coming.