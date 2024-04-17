Marine training on the Detroit River this weekend

Police are letting the public know to expect to see extra activity on the Detroit River this weekend for marine training.

Over 80 sailors from the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve - HMCS Hunter, the Canadian Coast Guard, US Coast Guard, Guardian Marine Rescue, Windsor Police, LaSalle Police, R.C.M.P, LaSalle Fire, Leamington Fire, Essex County EMS, Windsor Port Authority, and several partner agencies will participate in a large scale, collaborative and dynamic emergency preparedness training exercise.

There will be many emergency vessels participating in a number of different training scenarios which will include search and rescue techniques, response to various marine emergencies, and vessel handling. Please be aware that pyrotechnics may be used during these scenarios.

“The lessons we learn from these joint exercises enhance our ability to work together effectively and ensure a coordinated, efficient, and timely response to marine emergencies,” said LaSalle police.

This annual training named "Ex Border Sentinel" is a multi-organizational exercise led by the Canadian Naval Reserve, HMCS Hunter that focuses on emergency preparedness and is aimed to bolster the skills of all marine partners and first responders.