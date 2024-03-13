'March for Meals' kicking off next week in Windsor-Essex

A group of restaurants in Windsor-Essex are working together to help feed local adults and seniors in need.

Burger 67, Gilligan's in Amherstburg, Kona in LaSalle, Pepper Cat, The Salty Dog, Shooters Roadhouse and Speck's Restaurant, are all taking part in Ontario march for meals.

Kicking off next week, all the meals are made in-house and delivered straight to your door by a network of over 100 volunteers.

On March 20, participating restaurants will also donate between $1 and $5 from the sale of every meal they serve directly to the program.