'March for Meals' kicking off next week in Windsor-Essex
A group of restaurants in Windsor-Essex are working together to help feed local adults and seniors in need.
Burger 67, Gilligan's in Amherstburg, Kona in LaSalle, Pepper Cat, The Salty Dog, Shooters Roadhouse and Speck's Restaurant, are all taking part in Ontario march for meals.
Kicking off next week, all the meals are made in-house and delivered straight to your door by a network of over 100 volunteers.
On March 20, participating restaurants will also donate between $1 and $5 from the sale of every meal they serve directly to the program.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Today might be the warmest day of the year so far in parts of Canada
Wednesday may be the warmest day so far in 2024 for parts of Canada, the forecast suggests. Parts of Ontario, including Toronto, could see highs up to 18 C.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Biden and Trump clinch nominations, setting the stage for a gruelling general election rematch
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump clinched their parties' presidential nominations Tuesday with decisive victories in a slate of low-profile primaries, setting up a general election rematch that many voters do not want.
Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened
President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened, issuing another blunt warning to the West just days ahead of an election in which he’s all but certain to win another six-year term.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Suspect allegedly shot 3 relatives in downtown Toronto, killing 2 of them
A man allegedly shot three of his relatives in Toronto, killing two of them, in an incident that began at a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
Poll: Canadians unsure online harms bill will make social media safer
Fewer than half of Canadians believe the federal government's plan to regulate social media sites will make platforms safer, a new survey suggests.
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.