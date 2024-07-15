WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Map gives Lakeshore residents more access to capital projects

    Town of Lakeshore signage for the community of Stoney Point. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Town of Lakeshore signage for the community of Stoney Point. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    The Municipality of Lakeshore has released a 2024 Capital Project Map, allowing residents to learn more about the work happening within their community.

    The online map highlights different areas where work is taking place, budget information, status, and the stage each project is in.

    “The 2024 Capital Project Map can allow residents to explore Lakeshore’s current and future investment in our communities,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

    “This tool puts in perspective the scope and scale of infrastructure projects that will continue to pave the way toward making Lakeshore an even greater place to live, work and play.”

    Projects from the municipal budget for 2024 can be seen, as well as projects from 2023 that were carried forward.

    The map can be viewed here.

