

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a man who was pulled from the Detroit River has died in hospital.

Police, firefighters, EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to a marine emergency in the Detroit River in the area of 1500 block of Riverside Drive West around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness believed she saw two people in the Detroit River, a man and a woman.

Officers attended the area and observed saw a man floating in the water with his face down.

Windsor fire and rescue personnel were able to pull the man from the water and they worked with EMS to perform life saving measures. The man was quickly transported to hospital in critical condition.

Officers continued to investigate the possibility of another person in the river by searching the riverfront.

The coast guard helicopter also searched the area but both efforts were met with negative results.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Branch continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.