

CTV Windsor





One person was taken to a Windsor hospital in critical condition after being pulled out of the Detroit River.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call following a report there were two people in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard from Detroit dispatched a boat and crew, along with a helicopter.

Crews located one person, but haven't confirmed if there was a second person.

Authorities say it's the seventh water rescue in one week.