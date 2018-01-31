One person in critical condition after rescue from Detroit River
Windsor emergency crews and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting with a rescue on the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 2:18PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 31, 2018 4:08PM EST
One person was taken to a Windsor hospital in critical condition after being pulled out of the Detroit River.
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call following a report there were two people in the water.
The U.S. Coast Guard from Detroit dispatched a boat and crew, along with a helicopter.
Crews located one person, but haven't confirmed if there was a second person.
Authorities say it's the seventh water rescue in one week.