

CTV Windsor





The third and final person charged in the disappearance of Jerome Allen has had her charge dropped.

Rosalind Nussio, 27, was previously charged with accessory after the fact in the disappearance of Allen.

Last week the Crown withdrew the charges.

The Crown dropped murder charges against two other suspects in May, 2019.

Joshua Gillespie, 28, and Mohammad Al-Yousufi, 23, were arrested and charged with murder on April 16 after police executed a search warrant at 3417 Cross St.

Allen was first reported missing by Windsor police in January 2019. Police have not found a body.

Windsor police are still appealing for information from the public into the disappearance of Allen.

Anyone with information can contact Windsor Police 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, call Crime Stoppers anonymously 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.