WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham-Kent police officer who is facing stolen property and drug possession-related charges has now been charged with breaching release conditions.

The officer, along with another accused, was arrested by Leamington OPP and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and drug possession after a traffic stop Wednesday.

The officer was released with conditions pending a future court date of March 8. One of those conditions was that she was not to communicate with a specific person.

On Friday around 9:30 p.m. police responded to a disturbance at the officer's home in Chatham. Through investigation, police found the person the officer was not to communicate with on her property.

Police say they further learned this was not the first time she had been in communication with him.

Const. Cristelle VandenEnden was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with her release conditions.

She was help pending a bail hearing and released by the courts with a future court date on Jan. 21.

Police say VandenEnden is currently on medical leave from work.

No further information will be released in order to protect the integrity of the court process and pending a Police Services Act investigation, police say.