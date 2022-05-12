Man in 90s dies, 32 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 80 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past two days.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 620 people. The latest death was a man in his 90s from the community.

WECHU says out of the new cases:

41 were reported on May 11

39 were reported on May 12

Windsor-Essex has a total of 10 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 32 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including one case in the ICU. That is the same as Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

17 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

12 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

5 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED